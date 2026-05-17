What to know about voting early in the 2026 Texas primary runoff election in Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Early voting for the 2026 Texas primary runoff election begins Monday in Bexar County, giving voters another chance to weigh in on key races before the May 26 runoff election.

From Monday, May 18 to Friday, May 22, voters can cast their ballots at 50 polling places during early voting. See the list and map of polling places, plus early voting hours, below.

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>> Texas primary runoff: Key races on the May 26 ballot

The deadline to apply for a mail ballot has passed, but if you requested one, it must be received by the elections office or postmarked by 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.

Completed mail-in ballots can be returned to the election’s office in person or mailed using the United States Postal Service.

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Here’s what you need to know about early voting in Bexar County.

When can I vote early in Bexar County?

Monday, May 18-Friday, May 22: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where can I vote early in Bexar County?

Bexar County Elections Office: 1103 S Frio St.

Bexar County Justice Center: 300 Dolorosa ( 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. )

Brookhollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Road

Castle Hills City Hall: 209 Lemonwood

Christian Family Baptist Church: 1589 Grosenbacher

Claude Black Community Center: 2805 E. Commerce

Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson Road

Collins Garden Branch Library: 200 N. Park Blvd.

Converse Community Event Center: 407 S. Seguin Road

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Road

Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd.

Encino Branch Library: 2515 E. Evans Road

Fair Oaks Ranch Police Department - Training Room: 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Drive

Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 1226 N.W. 18th St.

Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood

Guerra Branch Library: 7978 Military Drive W.

Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Drive

Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman Kirby

Las Palmas Branch Library: 515 Castroville Road

Leon Valley Conference Center: 6421 Evers Road

Lions Field Adult and Senior Center: 2809 Broadway St.

Macedonia Baptist Church: 963 SW 40th St.

Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St.

Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Road

Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Northeast Lakeview College: – Medina CTE Rm. 104 Bldg. 800: 1201 Kitty Hawk Road

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Road

Northwest Vista College – Mountain Laurel Hall Rm. 100 A&B: 3535 N. Ellison Drive

Our Lady of the Lake University: 411 S.W. 24th St.

Palo Alto College - Palomino Center Rm. 110: 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak

Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton Road

Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd.

San Antonio College - Victory Center Rm 117: 1819 N. Main Ave.

Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 U.S. Highway 87 East

Semmes Branch Library: 15060 Judson Road

Shavano Park City Hall: 900 Saddletree Ct.

Somerset City Hall: 7360 E. 6th St.

Southside ISD Administration Building: 1460 Martinez Losoya Road

St. Hedwig City Hall: 13065 FM - 1346 St.

St Philips College - Hudgins Fitness Ctr. Rm 100: 1801 Martin Luther King Drive

Texas A&M University - Mays Ctr Ste. 111: 6421 Evers Road

Thousand Oaks Branch Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks

Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

University of Texas at San Antonio - Bexar Room: 1 UTSA Circle

Windcrest Civic Center: 9310 Jim Seal

Wonderland of Americas: 4522 Fredericksburg Road

Woodlawn Pointe Center: 702 Donaldson Ave.

How do I know if I’m eligible to vote?

To check if you are eligible to vote, click here. The last day to register to vote in the May 26 primary runoff was April 27.

The marquee matchup on that ballot is the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate between incumbent John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Whoever wins will face Democratic nominee James Talarico.

In the Texas’ 35th Congressional District, both parties have runoff contests to settle — Carlos De La Cruz and John Lujan on the Republican side, and Maureen Galindo and Johnny Garcia on the Democratic side.

In Bexar County, the Democratic race for district attorney is down to two candidates, former appellate judge Luz Elena Chapa and Jane Davis, chief of the juvenile section of the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

The winner of that race will face Republican Ashley Foster in November to succeed outgoing District Attorney Joe Gonzales, who is not seeking re-election.

Voters, depending on their party and address, will also be deciding the lieutenant governor, attorney general, state representative, state senator, county clerk and district clerk races.

The Bexar County Democratic sample ballot can be seen below:

The Bexar County Republican sample ballot can be seen below:

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include the following:

Texas driver’s license

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. military ID card with a photo

U.S. citizenship certificate containing a photo

U.S. passport

For more information on voter ID requirements, click here.

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