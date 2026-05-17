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Man hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times on South Side, SAPD says

The man was unable to provide any type of description of the person who stabbed him, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

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SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Flores Street and West Huff Avenue for a stabbing call.

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Upon arrival, SAPD said officers found the 52-year-old man with multiple stab wounds throughout his upper body. The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police said the man was unable to provide any type of description of the person who stabbed him.

No arrests have been made. SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

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