Teen struck by shrapnel after 3 males shoot at West Side home, SAPD says

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Poplar Street.

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man was struck by shrapnel after three unknown males fired shots at a home on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Poplar Street.

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An SAPD captain at the scene said the shooting stemmed from a weeklong dispute over a woman. The captain said the alleged shooter drove by the man’s home and opened fire, grazing him with one of the bullets.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Poplar Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the man told police he saw a gray Nissan Altima drive by the home when three males inside the vehicle allegedly began shooting at the home.

The man was struck by shrapnel and was treated at the scene for his injuries, the report states.

The three males fled before officers arrived, police said. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

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