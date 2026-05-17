Skip to main content
Haze icon
82º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
2 children found dead in burned vehicle; mother charged with capital murder, San Antonio police say
Bexar County Sheriff encourages struggling parents to ask for help after father breaks 2-month-old’s femur
Window company owner who left San Antonio to avoid disgruntled customers arrested on felony theft charges
Medina Lake water levels haven’t stopped new development; Sunset Resort opens this weekend
Live Oak PD: 5 arrested in connection with identity theft, mail theft investigation
Texas primary runoff: Key races on the May 26 ballot
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
STAY WEATHER AWARE THIS WEEK: Storm chances climb Tuesday night through next weekend
Fugitive wanted for attempted murder in Denver arrested near New Braunfels, FBI says
Suspect arrested months after South Side dispensary robbery, jail records show

Local News

Teen struck by shrapnel after 3 males shoot at West Side home, SAPD says

An SAPD captain at the scene said the shooting stemmed from a weeklong dispute over a woman

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Poplar Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man was struck by shrapnel after three unknown males fired shots at a home on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Poplar Street.

Recommended Videos

An SAPD captain at the scene said the shooting stemmed from a weeklong dispute over a woman. The captain said the alleged shooter drove by the man’s home and opened fire, grazing him with one of the bullets.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Poplar Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the man told police he saw a gray Nissan Altima drive by the home when three males inside the vehicle allegedly began shooting at the home.

The man was struck by shrapnel and was treated at the scene for his injuries, the report states.

The three males fled before officers arrived, police said. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...