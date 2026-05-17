SAPD officer injured in crash while responding to call on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was injured after being involved in a crash while responding to a call, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South New Braunfels Avenue and the Interstate 10 East access road.

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Police said the officer was responding to a disturbance call before being involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection.

The officer suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital for further medical evaluation. The driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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