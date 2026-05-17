SAPD officer injured in crash while responding to call on East Side, police say The driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention Generic SAPD police car (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was injured after being involved in a crash while responding to a call, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South New Braunfels Avenue and the Interstate 10 East access road.
Police said the officer was responding to a disturbance call before being involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection.
The officer suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital for further medical evaluation. The driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention, police said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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