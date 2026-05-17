Skip to main content
Haze icon
82º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
2 children found dead in burned vehicle; mother charged with capital murder, San Antonio police say
Bexar County Sheriff encourages struggling parents to ask for help after father breaks 2-month-old’s femur
Window company owner who left San Antonio to avoid disgruntled customers arrested on felony theft charges
Medina Lake water levels haven’t stopped new development; Sunset Resort opens this weekend
Live Oak PD: 5 arrested in connection with identity theft, mail theft investigation
Texas primary runoff: Key races on the May 26 ballot
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
STAY WEATHER AWARE THIS WEEK: Storm chances climb Tuesday night through next weekend
Fugitive wanted for attempted murder in Denver arrested near New Braunfels, FBI says
Suspect arrested months after South Side dispensary robbery, jail records show

Local News

SAPD officer injured in crash while responding to call on East Side, police say

The driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Generic SAPD police car (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was injured after being involved in a crash while responding to a call, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South New Braunfels Avenue and the Interstate 10 East access road.

Recommended Videos

Police said the officer was responding to a disturbance call before being involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection.

The officer suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital for further medical evaluation. The driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...