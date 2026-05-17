Woman injured after crash involving suspected intoxicated driver on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was suspected of being intoxicated after a crash on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a crash involving two vehicles on San Pedro Avenue and Fresno Street.

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Police said a 32-year-old woman was traveling northbound on San Pedro Avenue when the driver traveling eastbound on Fresno Street disregarded a red light and struck her vehicle.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was evaluated at the scene.

The driver fled on foot without stopping to render aid or provide information, police said. The driver was located and apprehended a short distance from the scene.

The driver was evaluated and found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to SAPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

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