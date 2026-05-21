Missing woman, 81, found dead at Enchanted Rock after storms impacted search

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will double in size with a recent expansion by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A missing 81-year-old woman at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area was found dead on Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD).

The woman, who has yet to be identified, “became lost” on the Loop Trail at Enchanted Rock around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, TPWD said in a news release.

Authorities said the woman’s disappearance drew a large response from several law enforcement agencies, which included Texas State Park Police officers, Texas Game Wardens, the Willow City Volunteer Fire Department, Fredericksburg Fire/EMS, and other regional first responders.

The crews searched for the woman on Tuesday until storms moved into the area after dark. TPWD staff remained at Enchanted Park late into the night to attempt aerial searches, but the weather conditions continued to impact the search efforts.

Other crews returned to the state park on Wednesday morning to continue the search, TPWD said. However, the woman was found around 9:30 a.m., and the Justice of the Peace pronounced her dead.

Texas State Park Police will be investigating the woman’s death.

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