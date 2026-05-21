Mental health support expands following deadly floods in Texas Hill Country

People affected by the floods or the recovery who need support can contact New Hope Counseling Services at 830-257-3009.

KERRVILLE, Texas – As the one-year mark approaches for the devastating floods in Kerr County, the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is emphasizing long-term mental health support for survivors and first responders.

The foundation is warning that anniversaries and community events can potentially trigger renewed trauma.

The foundation has awarded $5 million in grants to 15 nonprofit organizations and pledged an additional $10 million over the next two years. The groups span the state to help ensure counseling is available where survivors live, including in Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and Midland-Odessa, officials said.

Many people in the Hill Country during the July 4, 2025, holiday were visiting from outside the region.

Austin Dickson with the foundation said the strategy is influenced by lessons learned from the 2022 Uvalde school shooting, where recovery has taken years.

“They’ve also had first responders from Midland and Odessa who came to Kerr County, who rescued people out of the river, and 10 months later are having triggering events, PTSD, and are having a hard time,” Dickson said.

In Kerrville, counselors at New Hope Counseling Services said they have been helping residents process trauma since the flood and are seeing more people seeking help months later for anxiety, depression and other emotions as the long-term reality sets in.

“Generally, around the six to nine-month time period is when the symptoms really set in because the impacted person’s immediate needs have been met,” said Karen Mattox, a licensed professional counselor. “They’re shelter, clothing, food. And so they’ve kind of settled into a new normal. And then that’s when the impact.”

Counselors said warning signs can include isolation or feelings of hopelessness. As the anniversary nears, they are also concerned about relapse among people who struggle with chemical dependency.

Ray Gutierrez, a licensed chemical dependency counselor, said clients should expect emotions to surface again, particularly around community gatherings and remembrance events.

Gutierrez encourages people to talk about what they are experiencing.

“One of the biggest things is that accepting things doesn’t mean that I like it, but accepting means this is the way it is,” Gutierrez said. “It would benefit me to find a way how to live with it instead of denying it and stuffing it because that becomes more detrimental to your mental and physical health.”

New Hope Counseling Services is among the groups receiving grant funding, foundation officials said. People affected by the floods or the recovery who need support can contact New Hope Counseling Services at 830-257-3009.

The foundation’s partnership with the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute in Dallas outlines four priorities: raising awareness about available services; expanding trauma and grief training for community professionals; improving access through key entry points such as schools; and providing treatment for specialized groups, including first responders.

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