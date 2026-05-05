NEISD community honors former student killed in Hill Country floods with mural, upgrades to soccer field

SAN ANTONIO – Ten months after the deadly July 4 floods, the Bulverde Creek Elementary School community gathered to remember a former student whose life was cut short and to celebrate the impact she left behind.

Madelyn Jeffery, who would have been in sixth grade this year, was among those killed in the floods.

Classmates, teachers, and family members honored Madelyn on campus with emotional tributes, sharing memories of a girl they described as kind, courageous and full of life.

“She is no longer with us in person. She’s living her best life,” one classmate said during the ceremony.

Others remembered Madelyn as “such a courageous soul” and “such a great person.” Students took turns speaking through tears, addressing a crowd gathered in remembrance.

Madelyn’s mother, Alicia Jeffery Baker, also spoke, urging attendees to focus not only on the loss but on her daughter’s life.

“There is not a moment that goes by when I don’t wish we could hear her voice or see her smile again,” Baker said. “But today is not only about our loss — today is about her life.”

The school unveiled a mural in Madelyn’s honor, along with upgrades to the campus soccer field, including freshly painted goalposts and new nets. Organizers said the tribute reflects her love for the sport.

“Soccer wasn’t just a sport to her — it was a part of who she was,” Baker said.

In addition to the athletic tribute, a middle school choir performed in her memory, a nod to Madelyn’s plans to join the group.

Baker told those gathered that her daughter’s legacy will endure through the community.

“We carry her with us in our hearts and our stories and the way we choose to love one another,” Baker said. “She will never, ever be forgotten.”

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