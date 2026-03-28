Alamo Heights playground named in honor of Camp Mystic camper who died in Hill Country floods

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – A local playground was named in honor of an 8-year-old who died in the July 4 Hill Country floods.

Kellyanne Lytal was among the 27 girls lost from Camp Mystic in the flood.

On Friday, the playground at Cambridge Elementary in Alamo Heights Independent School District was dedicated to Kellyanne, who was a student at the school.

“Kellyanne had so many memories on this playground,” said Malorie Lytal, Kellyanne’s mom. “We spent a ton of time here, from her learning to ride a bike for the first time, from her playing soccer and having soccer practice, coming out every day for recess, perfecting her backbend, she has a ton of memories here.”

“We wanted to honor her in a special way, that her memory would last for a really long time,” Malorie Lytal said.

Kellyanne’s parents created the Kindness for Kellyanne foundation in their daughter’s memory.

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