A midweek front, shot at storms, and a warm Mother’s Day weekend

AM CLOUDS, PM SUNSHINE: Temps reach the mid-80s later today
FRONT EARLY THURSDAY: Brings a small chance for rain, cooler weather
FRIDAY RAIN CHANCE: Another system brings shot at a storm
FORECAST
TODAY
A round of morning clouds will be followed by afternoon sunshine. Expect a warm day, with highs in the mid-80s.
WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY
A cold front will slowly seep south into the area by late Wednesday. Along the front, a stray storm is possible. Should a storm develop, severe weather is possible. The front should eventually make its way through San Antonio by early Thursday morning. A rain chance will continue behind the front, while cooler air funnels into South Texas.
FRIDAY
Another system will arrive from the west on Friday. As it moves through, isolated showers and storms are possible. The system will clear the area by Saturday morning.
MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND
Expect mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. For Mother’s Day, high temperatures could rise above 90. A small shot at storms returns to the forecast late Sunday evening.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.