A midweek front, shot at storms, and a warm Mother’s Day weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

AM CLOUDS, PM SUNSHINE: Temps reach the mid-80s later today

FRONT EARLY THURSDAY: Brings a small chance for rain, cooler weather

FRIDAY RAIN CHANCE: Another system brings shot at a storm

FORECAST

TODAY

A round of morning clouds will be followed by afternoon sunshine. Expect a warm day, with highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY

A cold front will slowly seep south into the area by late Wednesday. Along the front, a stray storm is possible. Should a storm develop, severe weather is possible. The front should eventually make its way through San Antonio by early Thursday morning. A rain chance will continue behind the front, while cooler air funnels into South Texas.

A cold front late Wednesday into early Thursday brings a small shot at storms. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Cooler weather expected on Thursday (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FRIDAY

Another system will arrive from the west on Friday. As it moves through, isolated showers and storms are possible. The system will clear the area by Saturday morning.

An low-pressure system brings another shot at rain on Friday. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

Expect mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. For Mother’s Day, high temperatures could rise above 90. A small shot at storms returns to the forecast late Sunday evening.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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