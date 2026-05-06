Man arrested for online solicitation of minor, Bexar County sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested after communicating with undercover investigators he believed to be a 16-year-old girl, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan Robert Anderson, 34, was charged with online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Tuesday.

According to Salazar, Anderson contacted someone he believed to be a 16-year-old girl on a chat platform. In reality, he was communicating with undercover officials.

Anderson allegedly requested “any number of pretty raunchy and, of course, unlawful sexual acts,” Salazar said.

On Tuesday, BCSO’s Human Exploitation Unit applied an arrest warrant for Anderson, and he was arrested in his residence in the 12600 block of South Hausman Road, the sheriff said.

Officials are executing a search warrant for his home. If additional evidence is found, more information will be released, Salazar said.

Anderson told the undercover officer he allegedly worked in private security for the San Antonio Spurs. However, Salazar said he does not believe that is true and that Anderson installs security cameras “for a living.”

The sheriff said Anderson had credentials showing he had done security camera installation work for a “couple of various area school districts.”

Salazar reminded the community that parents should be mindful of who their children speak to online.

“It goes to show the internet can be a very useful thing, but it can also be a very dark and scary thing,” he said. “So people need to make sure that they’re being mindful of who their kiddos are talking to online and in person.”

Salazar said investigators have been working the case since April and were led by BCSO’s Human Exploitation Unit with assistance from the U.S. Secret Service.

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