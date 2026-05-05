Olmos Park police seeking additional victims in peeping Tom case

OLMOS PARK, Texas – Olmos Park police are asking any other potential victims in a peeping Tom case to come forward.

They made the plea after announcing the arrest Monday of a suspect, Jose Roberto Medina, 30.

An arrest affidavit says a tipster identified Medina based on a surveillance photo that police released to news outlets last week.

Medina is accused of following two women who were jogging in an Olmos Park neighborhood last Tuesday, then peering into the window of one woman’s home.

He’s also accused of striking at the University of the Incarnate Word two days later.

UIW police say Medina entered a dorm room through an unlocked door and exposed himself to a female student there.

Both the student and the woman in Olmos Park said Medina committed a sex act in front of them.

“It’s very shocking, very shocking,” said Saree Kampf, as she walked through Olmos Park on Tuesday morning. “It’s a nice neighborhood, so you would think that it would be pretty safe.”

Kampf, who owns a salon nearby, exercises in the area regularly. She and a friend walked practically in the footsteps of the first victim, strolling past the Olmos Park Gardens complex.

“It’s very unsettling,” Kampf said of the coincidence. “As women, we just need to have our guard up at most times.”

The news about the case and the arrest came as a bit of a surprise to Kampf, who said she was unaware.

UIW student Jackie Gonzalez said she received an alert on her phone after the incident on campus. However, she said it contained very few details about what actually happened.

“No description or anything. It was just a basic alert. ‘Hey, keep your eyes out,’ kind of thing,” Gonzalez said, describing the text message.

“I have friends that live on campus. Of course I texted them. I was like, ‘Are y’all OK? Are you good?’” she said.

Even without knowing all the details, Gonzalez said the alert added a bit of anxiety to an already stressful week.

She spoke to KSAT 12 News after taking her last final exam for the semester.

In an email, a spokesman for UIW confirmed that the university issued a campuswide alert to all students, staff and faculty on the night of the incident.

Michael Valdes said in addition, UIW police increased their presence on the campus.

Valdes also issued a reminder for students to lock their doors and be aware of their surroundings at all times.

Gonzalez said she definitely plans to be more alert on campus.

“Hopefully everybody just stays safe,” she said.

Records show Medina has a criminal history which includes a previous burglary arrest. Records indicate he was on probation at the time of this latest incident after being released from jail in February.

Anyone who may have been a victim in this case is asked to call the Olmos Park Police Department at 210-829-3241, ext. 314.

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