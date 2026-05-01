Olmos Park Police Department searching for peeping Tom suspect

A photo of a man accused in connection with a peeping Tom incident in Olmos Park.

OLMOS PARK, Texas – The Olmos Park Police Department said it is searching for a man accused in connection with a peeping Tom incident earlier this week.

Olmos Park officers responded on Tuesday to a home the 1000 block of Shook Avenue.

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According to a department news release, a victim told officers she had recently returned home from a run when she saw a man peering into her home.

When the woman approached the window to yell at the man, she realized he was masturbating, police said.

Officers said the man left the area on an older, dark-colored bicycle with drop handlebars.

A second victim told officers that the same man had followed her earlier while she was out running in the neighborhood, the release said.

The man is believed to be between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He appeared to have a tattoo on his right forearm and was last seen wearing a San Antonio Spurs hat and a watch on his left wrist.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Olmos Park Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 210-578-3236 or 210-824-3281.

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