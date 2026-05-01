Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Northwest Side shooting, police say

SAPD responds to a shooting in the 6100 block of Valley Bay Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A 69-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 4:25 a.m. in the 6100 block of Valley Bay Drive, which is located near Les Harrison Drive.

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Upon arrival, officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The man was later transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities said two individuals argued with the victim when, at some point, one of them pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot.

Police said the two individuals fled the scene after the shooting and stole the victim’s vehicle.

This is a developing story. We will update the article once more information becomes available.