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Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Northwest Side shooting, police say

Two individuals fled the scene and stole the victim’s vehicle, SAPD said

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAPD responds to a shooting in the 6100 block of Valley Bay Drive. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 69-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 4:25 a.m. in the 6100 block of Valley Bay Drive, which is located near Les Harrison Drive.

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Upon arrival, officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The man was later transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities said two individuals argued with the victim when, at some point, one of them pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot.

Police said the two individuals fled the scene after the shooting and stole the victim’s vehicle.

This is a developing story. We will update the article once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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