LEE High School teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, school says

SAN ANTONIO – A LEE High School teacher was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student, according to the school’s principal.

Christopher Wooten, 48, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with an improper relationship between educator and student, jail records show.

Recommended Videos

In a letter sent on Friday, LEE High School Principal Alex Escamilla notified families of the arrest.

Escamilla stated that the school was made aware of the allegations against Wooten on Wednesday and “immediately began an investigation.”

The school later contacted the North East Independent School District’s Police Department, the San Antonio Police Department, Child Protective Services and NEISD Human Resources.

Wooten has since been placed on administrative leave and will not return to campus, Escamilla told families.

“We hold our staff members to the highest standards of behavior, especially when it comes to our students,” Escamilla said, in part. “We are extremely disappointed but know this is not reflective of the many fantastic teachers we have here at LEE High School.”

NEISD is in contact with the student’s family and will assist them in whatever way they can, the letter said.

Wooten has been booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $40,000 bond, records indicate.

More crime coverage on KSAT: