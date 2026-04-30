Affidavit: Man allegedly stole copper from CPS Energy facility, caused over $3K in damages

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole copper from a CPS Energy facility and caused over $3,000 in damages, according to an arrest warrant.

Genaro Jesus Rivera Jr., 39, was taken into custody on Tuesday for theft of material, criminal mischief and damage critical infrastructure, jail records show.

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The theft happened on Feb. 5, 2026, at the utility’s facility in the 8900 block of Old Corpus Christi Highway, a CPS Energy investigator told a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) special agent.

The investigator also provided the DPS agent with an incident report, as well as surveillance video, of the theft, the warrant said.

San Antonio police officers had contacted Rivera on the morning of the theft, which prompted the DPS agent to request bodycam footage of the interaction.

In the bodycam, court documents state that Rivera had multiple items in his possession, including red bolt cutters and cut cables of copper wire.

Rivera was also wearing the same clothes in the bodycam that were depicted in the surveillance video that the CPS Energy investigator previously provided to the DPS agent, the warrant said.

The surveillance video showed Rivera in the area where the copper wire was cut, and later showed him jumping over the security fence, according to the affidavit.

Rivera caused $3,068 in estimated damages to the property, which also included overhead costs and repairs, court documents stated.

He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $90,000 bond for the three charges, jail records show.

KSAT has reached out to CPS Energy for a comment on the incident, but has not yet heard back.

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