San Antonio Park Police officer arrested after assaulting woman, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio Park Police officer was arrested on Wednesday after assaulting a woman, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Rolando Lopez Jr., 36, faces charges for assault causing bodily injury on a family member, records show.

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The sheriff’s office said they responded to a domestic violence call around 6 p.m. Tuesday near the 47000 block of Sahara Valleys.

The woman told deputies Lopez assaulted her during an argument at a traffic light. She had an injury on her face and lip, the sheriff’s office said.

Lopez was placed on administrative duty. He has been employed by San Antonio Park Police for eight years, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

San Antonio Park Police are investigating the alleged assault.

Lopez is the fourth SAPD officer arrested this year, according to KSAT Investigates’ count.

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