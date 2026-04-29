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Local News

Probationary detention deputy fired after arrest for possession of a controlled substance, BCSO says

Adrian Zayas’ termination is considered permanent, the sheriff’s office says

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Adrian Zayas' booking photo (Bexar County jail). (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A probationary detention deputy has been fired after Bexar County sheriff deputies arrested him on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release.

Adrian Zayas, 18, was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Wednesday, after deputies responded to a noise complaint coming from a vehicle.

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Deputies found Zayas, who was an off-duty probationary detention deputy at the time, in the vehicle playing loud music, the sheriff’s office said.

BCSO said its deputies checked Zayas for any active warrants and found one out of Medina County for possession of a controlled substance, which dated back to February 2025.

Although the charge dates back to before Zayas’ time with the sheriff’s office, the warrant was issued while he was employed with BCSO. Therefore, the release stated that Zayas was immediately terminated from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Since it is a probationary dismissal, BCSO said Zayas’ termination is considered permanent.

“The former employee has no legal recourse to contest this dismissal,” the release stated.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar stated that his office takes “a zero tolerance policy” toward criminal misconduct.

“We have always taken, and will continue to take a zero tolerance policy toward criminal misconduct. This applies to both on duty and off duty conduct,” Salazar said. “Great job by our patrol deputies in doing a thorough investigation after the initial noise complaint, and acting appropriately.”

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, Zayas is the third BCSO deputy arrest of 2026.

Zayas was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $2,000 bond, but has since been released, jail records show.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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