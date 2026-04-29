Man arrested, charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested for allegedly sending child sexual abuse material to a stranger earlier this month, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Gerardo Fabian Hernandez, 30, on a charge of possession or promotion of child pornography, and Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes more victims may be out there.

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“The case is extremely weird,” the sheriff said Tuesday night.

This all began on April 22, according to BCSO. A man called the office and said he received text messages containing explicit content involving minors from an unknown number.

The caller later realized this number was from a man he had met earlier that day. The caller said he exchanged numbers with a man who ran out of gas.

“This suspect was going to be reimbursing the (caller) for the money that he spent on the gasoline,” Salazar said.

After days of investigation, BCSO was able to identify Hernandez as the subscriber of that cellphone number.

Investigators identified at least three victims in the child sexual abuse material. Salazar said the sheriff’s office believes that two are still minors and a third, believed to have been a minor when the videos were recorded, may now be a young adult.

BCSO said it appears that Hernandez’s motivation was to find living situations where he had access to children.

Salazar said there could be additional victims.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or has any information about Hernandez should call 210-335-6000 or email TIPS@bexar.org.

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