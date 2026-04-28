San Antonio elementary school teacher charged with continuous sexual assault of child, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said an elementary school teacher has been arrested and charged with continuous sexual assault of a child.

Cecilia Mueller, 46, was taken into custody on Monday, Bexar County jail records indicate.

Recommended Videos

The alleged sexual assault occurred about a decade ago at Lewis Elementary School with a student on multiple occasions, according to an affidavit.

Mueller was a teacher at Lewis Elementary School, a Northside Independent School District spokesperson confirmed, where she remained employed for nearly 12 years until June 2019.

The victim is now an adult, but came forward to police last Tuesday.

The spokesperson confirmed with KSAT that Mueller is employed as a teacher at Henderson Elementary School.

NISD Employee Relations has officially placed Mueller on leave. The district stated that it is cooperating with SAPD’s investigation.

Officers believe that there could be additional victims of Mueller. If you have any relevant information on the investigation, contact SAPD’s Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

Henderson Elementary School Principal Lillyana Hinojosa acknowledged the arrest in a letter sent to families on Tuesday.

The entire letter can be read below:

Dear Henderson Families, I’m reaching out to share some difficult news as part of my commitment to keeping you informed about our school community. I want to let you know that one of our teachers was recently arrested by the San Antonio Police Department. I understand that hearing this news is deeply unsettling. While I am unable to share specific details regarding the situation, I want to provide you with the assurance that Northside ISD is cooperating fully with the SAPD throughout their investigation. My focus, along with the rest of our staff, remains exactly where it should be; on the safety, well-being, and daily learning of your children. We are so grateful for the trust you place in us every day. Henderson is a special place because of the families who support it, and we will continue to work hard to maintain the safe and positive environment our students deserve. Lillyana Hinojosa

Read also: