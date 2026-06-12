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Texas

1 killed, 10 other victims injured; Alleged shooter dead in Midland mass shooting, mayor says

Mayor Lori Blong discussed the shooting during multiple news conferences Friday

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

The Associated Press

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Crime Scene Tape (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

MIDLAND, Texas – At least 11 people were injured in a mass shooting Friday in Midland, Mayor Lori Blong said during a morning news conference.

One of the 11 victims died at the scene, according to Blong. The other 10 victims were rushed to a local hospital.

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Earlier Friday, Midland police said a possible suspect in the shooting was in a standoff with officers. Blong confirmed Friday afternoon that the shooter is now dead, as well.

Additional details on the suspect and the victims are unclear at this time.

“This is, of course, an ongoing situation, and we don’t want to confirm anything or give any other particular details before we have a thorough investigation,” the mayor said Friday morning.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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