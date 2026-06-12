1 killed, 10 other victims injured; Alleged shooter dead in Midland mass shooting, mayor says Mayor Lori Blong discussed the shooting during multiple news conferences Friday Crime Scene Tape (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com) MIDLAND, Texas – At least 11 people were injured in a mass shooting Friday in Midland, Mayor Lori Blong said during a morning news conference.
One of the 11 victims died at the scene, according to Blong. The other 10 victims were rushed to a local hospital.
Earlier Friday, Midland police said a possible suspect in the shooting was in a standoff with officers. Blong confirmed Friday afternoon that the shooter is now dead, as well.
Additional details on the suspect and the victims are unclear at this time.
“This is, of course, an ongoing situation, and we don’t want to confirm anything or give any other particular details before we have a thorough investigation,” the mayor said Friday morning.
This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report. More recent news coverage on KSAT:
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Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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Rebecca Salinas is an Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.
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