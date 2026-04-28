Skip to main content
Haze icon
78º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Nearly 650 Laurel Ridge Treatment Center employees to be laid off
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault
3 homes evacuated after gas line hit in south Bexar County neighborhood, CPS Energy says
Relief is ahead! Two fronts = cooler weather, small storm chances
Son of NISD staff member killed in crash outside elementary school reflects on family’s loss
NEISD trustees vote to comply with TEA, waive student cell phone policy after investigation
Latest traffic updates around San Antonio
Game room owner arrested, charged with felony, weeks after she told KSAT she thought business was legal

Local News

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting on North Side, SAPD says

Dark-colored SUV fled towards Wurzbach Parkway after the gunfire

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was taken to a local hospital after a drive-by shooting on the North Side early Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Naco Perrin Boulevard and Perrin Beitel Road.

SAPD said a man around 40 years old and a woman were walking on Perrin Beitel Road when at least one gunshot came from a dark-colored SUV.

The man ended up being shot in his chest, according to police. He was later hospitalized for treatment after the woman called for assistance.

Police said the SUV fled towards Wurzbach Parkway after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

More crime coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...