Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was taken to a local hospital after a drive-by shooting on the North Side early Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Naco Perrin Boulevard and Perrin Beitel Road.

SAPD said a man around 40 years old and a woman were walking on Perrin Beitel Road when at least one gunshot came from a dark-colored SUV.

The man ended up being shot in his chest, according to police. He was later hospitalized for treatment after the woman called for assistance.

Police said the SUV fled towards Wurzbach Parkway after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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