Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting on North Side, SAPD says Dark-colored SUV fled towards Wurzbach Parkway after the gunfire SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was taken to a local hospital after a drive-by shooting on the North Side early Tuesday.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Naco Perrin Boulevard and Perrin Beitel Road.
SAPD said a man around 40 years old and a woman were walking on Perrin Beitel Road when at least one gunshot came from a dark-colored SUV.
The man ended up being shot in his chest, according to police. He was later hospitalized for treatment after the woman called for assistance.
Police said the SUV fled towards Wurzbach Parkway after the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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