How high school students at San Antonio’s 3 largest districts performed in 2026 STAAR tests

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Education Agency released high school students’ results Wednesday from the annual State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) end-of-course exams.

The agency’s 2026 STAAR EOC Analysis broke down the statewide results in spring 2026 for the Algebra 1, Biology, English 1, English 2 and U.S. History exams.

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Once again, North East ISD and Northside ISD both scored above the state’s passing rate in all five subjects, according to the TEA.

However, San Antonio ISD’s passing rates on all five exams were below state averages.

Coincidentally, the schools in Region 20, which includes 58 districts in and around Bexar County, had the same passing rate as the state average on all five exams.

Here’s how scores from San Antonio’s three largest districts and Region 20 schools compare to state averages:

Algebra 1

State averages show that 18% of students failed to meet the grade level standard; 82% passed the test, of which 30% mastered.

Compared to statewide scores from spring 2025, the percentage of Texas students who passed or mastered the test increased.

North East ISD: 13% of students did not meet the standard; 87% passed the test, of which 32% mastered.

Northside ISD: 15% of students did not meet the standard; 85% passed the test, of which 26% mastered.

San Antonio ISD: 25% of students did not meet the standard; 75% passed the test, of which 19% mastered.

Region 20: 18% of students did not meet the standard; 82% passed the test, of which 26% mastered.

Algebra 1 scores for spring 2026. (TEA)

Biology

State averages show that 7% of students failed to meet the grade level standard; 93% passed the test, of which 35% mastered.

Compared to statewide scores from spring 2025, the percentage of Texas students who passed or mastered the test increased.

North East ISD: 5% of students did not meet the standard; 95% passed the test, of which 45% mastered.

Northside ISD: 5% of students did not meet the standard; 95% passed the test, of which 39% mastered.

San Antonio ISD: 12% of students did not meet the standard; 88% passed the test, of which 20% mastered.

Region 20: 7% of students did not meet the standard; 93% passed the test, of which 34% mastered.

Biology scores for spring 2026. (TEA)

English 1

State averages show that 29% of students failed to meet the grade level standard; 71% passed the test, of which 13% mastered.

Compared to statewide scores from spring 2025, the percentage of Texas students who passed increased by 5 percentage points. However, the rate of students who mastered the test decreased.

North East ISD: 24% of students did not meet the standard; 76% passed the test, of which 16% mastered.

Northside ISD: 22% of students did not meet the standard; 78% passed the test, of which 13% mastered.

San Antonio ISD: 46% of students did not meet the standard; 54% passed the test, of which 5% mastered.

Region 20: 29% of students did not meet the standard; 71% passed the test, of which 12% mastered.

English 1 scores for spring 2026. (TEA)

English 2

State averages show that 28% of students failed to meet the grade level standard; 72% passed the test, of which 9% mastered.

Compared to statewide scores from spring 2025, the percentage of Texas students who passed or mastered the test increased.

North East ISD: 23% of students did not meet the standard; 77% passed the test, of which 12% mastered.

Northside ISD: 21% of students did not meet the standard; 79% passed the test, of which 9% mastered.

San Antonio ISD: 42% of students did not meet the standard; 58% passed the test, of which 5% mastered.

Region 20: 28% of students did not meet the standard; 72% passed the test, of which 8% mastered.

English 2 scores for spring 2026. (TEA)

U.S. History

State averages show that 7% of students failed to meet the grade level standard; 93% passed the test, of which 37% mastered.

Compared to statewide scores from spring 2025, the percentage of Texas students who passed the test decreased by 1 percentage point. The rate of students who mastered the test remained at the same rate as last year (37%).

North East ISD: 4% of students did not meet the standard; 96% passed the test, of which 53% mastered.

Northside ISD: 5% of students did not meet the standard; 95% passed the test, of which 44% mastered.

San Antonio ISD: 11% of students did not meet the standard; 89% passed the test, of which 26% mastered.

Region 20: 7% of students did not meet the standard; 93% passed the test, of which 38% mastered.

U.S. History scores for spring 2026. (TEA)

TEA said the STAAR test results for grades 3-8 will be released on Tuesday, June 16.

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