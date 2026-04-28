GCSO: 2 arrested after deputies recover $250K+ worth of stolen seafood from cargo truck in Guadalupe County Rafael Velez, 35, and Leonardo Lara were both arrested for theft of cargo, sheriff’s office says $250,000 worth of seafood stolen in Guadalupe County on April 24, 2026. (Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office) GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Two men were arrested last week for allegedly stealing a cargo shipment of seafood valued at more than $250,000, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
On April 24, officers were dispatched after being notified of a stolen cargo shipment being transported in a truck tractor and semi-truck trailer in the Guadalupe County area, a
GCSO Facebook post stated.
The sheriff’s office said a traffic stop was made in the 8800 block of West Interstate 10. Rafael Velez, 35, and Leonardo Lara were both arrested.
Velez and Lara were booked on a first-degree felony charge of theft of cargo valued at $200,000 or more, the sheriff’s office said.
The Criminal Investigations Bureau and GCSO confirmed the following day, on April 25, that the valued cargo inside contained a shipment of snow crabs and began the process of returning it to its owner.
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About the Author
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
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