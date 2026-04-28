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GCSO: 2 arrested after deputies recover $250K+ worth of stolen seafood from cargo truck in Guadalupe County

Rafael Velez, 35, and Leonardo Lara were both arrested for theft of cargo, sheriff’s office says

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

$250,000 worth of seafood stolen in Guadalupe County on April 24, 2026. (Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Two men were arrested last week for allegedly stealing a cargo shipment of seafood valued at more than $250,000, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

On April 24, officers were dispatched after being notified of a stolen cargo shipment being transported in a truck tractor and semi-truck trailer in the Guadalupe County area, a GCSO Facebook post stated.

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The sheriff’s office said a traffic stop was made in the 8800 block of West Interstate 10. Rafael Velez, 35, and Leonardo Lara were both arrested.

Velez and Lara were booked on a first-degree felony charge of theft of cargo valued at $200,000 or more, the sheriff’s office said.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau and GCSO confirmed the following day, on April 25, that the valued cargo inside contained a shipment of snow crabs and began the process of returning it to its owner.

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