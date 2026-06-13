WEEKEND FORECAST: Spotty downpours, more substantial rain expected Monday through Tuesday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WEEKEND RAIN: Isolated to scattered downpours, mainly during the afternoon hours. Don’t cancel plans

WEEKEND HEAT: Feeling like 100°+

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Best chance for rain, heavy downpours could bring street flooding

FORECAST

The weekend calls for heat, and a few showers/storms (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SATURDAY

As we have had over the last couple of mornings, there are a few stray showers out there! For the most part, today will be hot and humid with a high in the low-90s, but humidity will make it feel more like 100°+.

As for rain, expect 20%-30% coverage throughout the day, but no rain after sunset. Spurs watch parties should be toasty, but just fine. GO SPURS GO!

SUNDAY

Slightly higher rain coverage at 40%, and even a rumble of thunder or two -- especially in the afternoon. Still, for the most part it will simply be hot & humid!

TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT? NOT SO FAST...

You may have seen on social media, local websites, and even some news outlets saying a “tropical system” is in the Gulf. This is categorically FALSE, and is being used as clickbait, in my opinion. It’s misleading and can cause unnecessary panic, just for clicks and attention.

Tropical development in the Gulf is unlikely. This area of storms just increases our rain potential Monday and Tuesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Here’s the reality: There is an area of storms in the Bay of Campeche that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring, and is ONLY giving a very low, 20% chance of becoming a tropical system. Not a hurricane, not a tropical storm, just a messy area of disorganized storms with a LOT of moisture around it.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Storm chances are highest Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

The bottom line for San Antonio and the Texas coast is that there will be more rain in the forecast Monday through Tuesday. It could even lead to some flooding in spots, with the RGV and Texas Coast seeing the highest rain amounts. We need more rain for our ongoing drought, we’ll just have to monitor the flooding risk.

This whole clickbait ordeal is a great reminder to make sure you follow trustworthy sources of weather! We hope that’s us 😊.

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS