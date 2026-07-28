17 people detained during warrant execution at West Side home, police say 5 of the 17 were arrested for outstanding warrants FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A warrant execution on the West Side led to five arrests on Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Around 9 a.m., officers and city officials arrived at a home in the 700 block of South San Bernardo Avenue, near South General McMullen, to execute a Dangerous Assessment Response Team (DART) warrant.
Police said during the warrant execution, 17 people were detained “for further investigative purposes.”
Five of the 17 people were arrested for outstanding warrants, police said, including:
Family violence with prior conviction Possession of a controlled substance pg1 4g to 200g Theft enhancement Parole Violation – drug related Municipal court warrants
The department has not publicly identified the people who were arrested.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
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About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
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