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Local News

17 people detained during warrant execution at West Side home, police say

5 of the 17 were arrested for outstanding warrants

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A warrant execution on the West Side led to five arrests on Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Around 9 a.m., officers and city officials arrived at a home in the 700 block of South San Bernardo Avenue, near South General McMullen, to execute a Dangerous Assessment Response Team (DART) warrant.

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Police said during the warrant execution, 17 people were detained “for further investigative purposes.”

Five of the 17 people were arrested for outstanding warrants, police said, including:

  • Family violence with prior conviction
  • Possession of a controlled substance pg1 4g to 200g
  • Theft enhancement
  • Parole Violation – drug related
  • Municipal court warrants

The department has not publicly identified the people who were arrested.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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