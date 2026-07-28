4 men arrested in connection with Northeast Side home invasion, BCSO says

Left to right: Clinton Dixon; Devion Sommers, Nehemiah Pratt and Kentrell Guillory.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Four men were arrested earlier this month in connection with a Northeast Side home invasion, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Devion Sommers, 23; Nehemiah Pratt, 21; Clinton Dixon, 20 and Kentrell Guillory, 19.

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According to BCSO, the four men face burglary habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity charges.

The alleged home invasion happened June 15 in the 7500 block of Glen Briar Drive, which is located near Gibbs Sprawl Road.

The homeowner, 40, was shot twice in his chest after the men forced entry into the residence, BCSO said. The homeowner was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies were notified shortly after the incident that a second person with a gunshot wound, identified as Dixon, was receiving treatment at a separate hospital. The sheriff’s office said two of three males who arrived at the hospital with Dixon were detained.

Witnesses told deputies that three or four men forcibly pushed past a female resident who answered the front door. The men then entered the home, encountered the 40-year-old homeowner and “immediately” opened fire.

Deputies said the homeowner returned fire before the suspects fled in two vehicles.

Dixon was later identified as a suspect connected to the home invasion. However, BCSO said the homeowner declined to pursue charges. As a result, Dixon and two other males “who accompanied him” were released from custody.

BCSO said its investigators developed additional evidence that linked Dixon and others to the home invasion and the alleged planning surrounding the incident.

Warrants were later issued for burglary habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity for Dixon, Sommers, Pratt and Guillory, deputies said.

Arrests in Austin

According to a DPS news release, Texas Rangers arrested Dixon, Sommers, Pratt, Guillory and a fifth man on July 8 in Austin.

With the help of an automatic license plate reader on a vehicle linked to Rodney Robinson III, 20, Texas Rangers identified an apartment complex near RM 2222 and McNeil Drive, where Robinson “was likely located,” DPS said.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., the Texas Rangers and DPS special agents saw Robinson attempt to drive away from the apartment complex.

Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. However, DPS said Robinson refused to stop, which prompted a short pursuit.

After troopers performed a successful maneuver on the vehicle, footage shows Robinson attempted to flee on foot. Troopers later arrested Robinson after they used a Taser to stop him.

Robinson was taken into custody for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, along with active warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon and marijuana possession, DPS said.

The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Sommers, was arrested for burglary of habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity, troopers said. He also has an active murder warrant in a separate case.

Robinson, however, was later released on bond, BCSO said.

The sheriff’s office later learned of Robinson’s alleged involvement in the June 15 robbery in San Antonio and is now searching for him.

Troopers said Robinson is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes.

Suspects attempt to climb down balcony

A few hours after Sommers and Robinson were taken into custody, DPS said Texas Rangers’ SWAT division executed a search warrant at the Austin-area apartment complex.

When the Texas Rangers executed the warrant, Pratt and Guillory attempted to flee by climbing down the apartment’s balcony before troopers later arrested them.

At the time of his arrest, DPS said that Guillory had an active murder warrant out of Louisiana.

Authorities said anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

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