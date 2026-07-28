Authorities identify 5-year-old Jourdanton ISD student as boy who drowned at Port Aransas beach

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – UPDATE (7/28/2026): Authorities have identified a 5-year-old boy who drowned at a Port Aransas beach last week.

Port Aransas Police Chief James D. Stokes identified the child Tuesday to KSAT as Benny Arredondo.

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A Jourdanton Independent School District spokesperson, who identified Arredondo as one of its kindergarten students in a Monday social media post, also confirmed to KSAT that the boy was the same child who drowned in Port Aransas.

“There are no words that can ease the pain of such a heartbreaking loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Benny’s family, friends, classmates, teachers, and all who knew and loved him,” the district’s social media post said. “Please continue to keep Benny’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate the days ahead.”

The school district is located approximately 40 miles south of San Antonio.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 5-year-old drowned at a Port Aransas beach on Wednesday, July 22, according to the city’s police department.

Port Aransas police responded around 5:35 p.m. to Beach Marker 46 after receiving reports that a child had been pulled from the water and was not breathing.

A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden began CPR on the child before Port Aransas police arrived. The child was taken to the hospital, where they later died, the police department said.

Police said the child’s grandparents lost sight of the child while getting ready to leave the beach. The child was later found in the water.

“This tragedy serves as a heartbreaking reminder that young children can disappear from sight in only moments, and constant, uninterrupted supervision around the water is essential,” Chief James Stokes said.

The police department said the drowning remains under investigation in coordination with the Nueces County Medical Examiner.

The Port Aransas Police Department encourages all beach visitors to practice water safety by:

Maintaining constant arm’s-length supervision of young children

Ensuring children who cannot swim wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket whenever they are near or in the water

Never relying solely on flotation devices as a substitute for adult supervision

Designating a responsible adult to actively watch children whenever they are in or around the water

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