1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Fredericksburg, Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office says

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – A person was killed, and another was injured after a single-vehicle crash near Fredericksburg on Monday night, according to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash around 9:35 p.m. in the 2700 block of Ranch to Market Road 1323, which is located near Willow City Loop.

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Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said its deputies found an unresponsive driver and a passenger walking around.

Both the driver and the passenger were hospitalized. Deputies said the driver, who has yet to be identified, later died from their injuries.

After further investigation, the sheriff’s office said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to slow down on a turn. These factors caused the vehicle to crash into a boulder and roll over.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.