Flood cleanup begins at Kerr County Courthouse as officials work to prevent mold

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Cleanup is underway at the Kerr County Courthouse after floodwaters caused significant damage. Officials say preventing mold is now a top priority.

Crews began work as soon as the water receded, removing drywall, office furniture and waterlogged documents while starting to dry out the building.

Several county offices have been temporarily relocated. The Kerr County Tax Office is operating out of the West Kerr County Courthouse on College Street in Ingram. The county and district clerk’s offices are working out of the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

County officials say that recovery extends far beyond the courthouse. The head of the Kerr County Emergency Management Office told commissioners that more than 1,500 damage reports have been submitted, including around 350 buildings that were destroyed or sustained major damage.

The county is working with nonprofits, churches and the state to assist victims.

Officials say there is an urgent need for case managers, resource coordinators, dehumidifiers and mold remediation equipment, along with financial donations to support recovery efforts.

Mold can begin forming quickly after a flood, and delays can make damage worse, officials said.

Mold expert Ronald McLeoud urged residents to contact licensed professionals for remediation.

“It is dangerous. And it is something that you do need to call a licensed professional to come in and remediate for you,” McLeoud said. “Don’t think that you could just sprinkle a little bleach on it and it’s gonna go, because it’s not.”

McLeoud said hot weather and humidity trapped inside damaged walls can accelerate mold growth. He added that vinegar and bleach will not eliminate mold.

Residents with flood or water damage can report it and sign up to volunteer or donate materials through Kerr Together.

More Hill Country floods coverage on KSAT: