Kerr County Courthouse closes for foreseeable future due to ‘severe flood damage’

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County Courthouse is closed to the public for the foreseeable future after floodwater severely damaged its lower level, according to a news release.

In a news release, Kerr County said that offices within the courthouse will be relocated to other county-owned facilities this week, with hopes of reopening on Wednesday.

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Offices not located in the courthouse will open on Monday as usual.

“We understand that, over the coming weeks and months, this may be confusing or disorienting for some members of the public when they need to find a specific office that has been relocated. But this was the best possible plan we could develop to deal with these circumstances,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly.

Offices on the courthouse’s first floor, which include the county clerk’s office, the commissioners’ court office, the tax office and others, are expected to be relocated for one to two weeks, the release said.

Since the courthouse elevator was damaged, offices on the building’s second floor will also be switching locations. Officials estimate that the elevator could be repaired within a minimum of two months.

Offices in the courthouse’s lower level will be relocated for the longest duration since there was more than 6 feet of water in the building.

“While the building has been deemed structurally sound, the entire interior of the basement level will need to be cleared, reconstructed and re-equipped before those departments may return,” county officials said.

According to the release, the process to repair the lower level could take up to one year.

Click here to see where the displaced courthouse departments will now be located.

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