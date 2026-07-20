Northside Independent School District names interim superintendent

The Northside Independent School District’s board of trustees voted on July 19, 2026, to name Jessica Palomares as interim superintendent, the district announced in a news release.

SAN ANTONIO – The Northside Independent School District’s board of trustees voted Sunday to name Jessica Palomares as interim superintendent, the district announced in a news release.

Palomares begins the new job leading NISD on Aug. 1, according to the news release.

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The Holmes High School alumna has worked for the district for 30 years, according to the news release. Palomares has held her current role as the assistant superintendent for elementary administration since 2021.

Palomares previously was a special education teacher, behavior mastery teacher, vice principal, principal of multiple elementary schools, director and executive director of elementary administration.

Although NISD temporarily promoted Palomares, the district said it’s working to find a permanent replacement to succeed retiring superintendent John Craft, who is transitioning into a superintendent emeritus role.

Craft served as NISD superintendent for three years, but his time working in education spans 27 years.

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