Northside Independent School District superintendent to retire

SAN ANTONIO – After nearly three years on the job, the Northside Independent School District has confirmed that Superintendent Dr. John Craft will soon retire.

Craft has worked in public education for 27 years. He was hired to serve as Northside ISD’s superintendent in 2023 after working with Kileen ISD.

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“It’s always been about creating opportunities for students,” said Craft in a statement. “I consider myself truly blessed to have served the children within Texas public schools.”

Craft’s evaluation and contract were set to be discussed in closed session during a May 26 board meeting, according to the agenda.

In a statement, the district said the board will meet on June 9 to consider and discuss a transition plan for finding its next superintendent.

Challenges, notable incidents during Craft’s tenure

During Craft’s tenure, Northside ISD has faced several challenges and notable incidents, including a $35 million budget deficit with the possibility of school closures, the conviction of a NISD police officer who shot a woman outside of a football game and the death of a Stevens High School student who passed out during practice.

Northside ISD has also been the subject of “Dangerous Lessons,” a years-long KSAT investigation into students hurting educators.

Brandeis High School Instructional Aide Alfred Jimenez died in 2024 after a student with disabilities pushed him.

In the last three school years, KSAT Investigates found that Northside ISD had the largest number of student-caused injuries reported by educators.

Alfred Jimenez’s widow and others who work in special education have pushed the district to make improvements to training, staffing and safety protocols.

After two years of pressing the district for an interview, Craft agreed to sit down with KSAT Investigates to discuss the changes made since Jimenez’s death and the limitations from the state.

Jimenez’s widow, Margo Jimenez, has been frustrated with the lack of information about what led up to her husband’s death.

“For me, nothing has changed,” Margo Jimenez said. “I have no closure. I still don’t know what actually happened.”

The month after KSAT Investigates’ special aired, Northside ISD school board members questioned Craft about whether there were any plans to offer closure to Margo Jimenez.

“I would not be able to answer that question without legal counsel present,” said Craft during the April 28 board meeting.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.