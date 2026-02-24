Skip to main content
Stevens HS football player who died after practice was 'in and out of consciousness,' police report says

'Seemed very lethargic': Jaren Lawson's cause and manner of death have not been determined by the medical examiner's office yet

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

An exterior shot of Stevens High School. (Google Maps)

SAN ANTONIO – A Stevens High School football player who died earlier this month after passing out during practice had appeared to be “in and out of consciousness” before being hospitalized, according to a police report released to KSAT Investigates on Monday.

Jaren Lawson, 16, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after collapsing during practice on Feb. 10.

The Northside Independent School District police report provides a timeline of events before Lawson’s death.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has not yet released Lawson’s cause and manner of death.

TIMELINE

Lawson began showing signs that “something was wrong” around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10, according to the police report.

About seven minutes later, records show the school’s athletic trainers began helping Lawson because he was not able to hold himself up.

A trainer contacted the school’s associate principal. The report said emergency medical services then responded to the school around 1:03 p.m.

Lawson was “in and out of consciousness” while talking with EMS officials, and was lethargic and sweating profusely, records show.

An emergency medical technician told Northside ISD police that Lawson “could possibly be severely dehydrated,” according to the report.

NISD spokesperson Barry Perez previously told KSAT that Lawson’s health records showed no known medical conditions.

