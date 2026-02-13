NISD identifies 16-year-old Stevens HS football player who died after passing out during athletic practice

The Northside Independent School District has formally identified a 16-year-old Stevens High School football player who died early Wednesday after passing out during an offseason athletic practice.

SAN ANTONIO – The Northside Independent School District has formally identified a 16-year-old Stevens High School football player who died early Wednesday after passing out during an offseason athletic practice.

Barry Perez, a district spokesperson, identified the teen as Jaren Lawson in an email to KSAT Friday morning.

“Northside ISD remains deeply saddened by the loss of Jaren Lawson. Our primary focus continues to be supporting Jaren’s family, the students, and the staff at Stevens High School during this difficult time,” Perez said.

Lawson was assessed by athletic trainers and hospitalized after passing out Tuesday. A coach accompanied the teen to the hospital, though he died shortly after midnight Wednesday, and an investigation is underway, Perez said.

In Friday’s email, Perez dispelled allegations made to KSAT that a coach at the high school had allegedly made Lawson participate in prolonged exercise after the teen said he wasn’t feeling well.

“Our ongoing investigation has found ZERO evidence that these allegations are true,” Perez said Friday.

Perez then said the district’s early findings did not indicate Lawson informed coaching staff of “an inability to participate in practice.” Perez said the coaching staff reminded Lawson he could opt out of the exercise, even acknowledging they knew he had been ill the day before.

The district did not find evidence Lawson was denied access to water during the practice, Perez said.

“Northside ISD is committed to a transparent and exhaustive investigation,” Perez said. “We ask for the community’s continued patience as we work to verify every detail, ensuring that all final conclusions are based on a complete and accurate record of events.”

Lawson’s cause of death is pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In a letter to the school community, Principal Ryan Purtell said the school is “fully dedicated to providing the necessary emotional support and resources for our students, staff, and families during this time of mourning.”

Purtell also said counselors and support staff are on-site to help students.

Read Purtell’s full letter below:

Falcon Family, It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that I write to share that our school community has experienced loss within our student body. We recognize that news of this magnitude impacts every individual differently, and we are fully dedicated to providing the necessary emotional support and resources for our students, staff, and families during this time of mourning. While classroom instruction will continue to provide a sense of stability and routine, we anticipate that the coming days will be challenging as we process this loss together. For many of our students, this may be their first experience with death, and they may look to the adults in their lives for guidance on how to navigate their emotions. Grief manifests in many ways, and it is common for individuals to experience a variety of emotional and physical responses. You may notice your child exhibiting: Please know that our counselors and support staff are on-site and ready to help navigate these complex feelings. We are committed to supporting your family through this journey, and we encourage you to reach out if your child needs extra care. Sincerely, Ryan Purtell Principal

