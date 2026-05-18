Deputies searching for 2 men impersonating officers who forced their way into Southeast Side home Images captured of alleged attempted burglary suspects leaving in a copper or bronze colored SUV on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office) SAN ANTONIO – Two men who claimed to be law enforcement officers forced their way into a Southeast Side home Saturday evening, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
The break-in was reported at approximately 6 p.m. in the 8400 block of Aloe Vera Trace. A female resident told deputies that two unidentified males broke a rear window to gain entry into her home.
The suspects identified themselves as law enforcement, but BCSO said they have no affiliation with any “legitimate” law enforcement agency.
BCSO said the suspects were last seen leaving the area in what is believed to be a copper or bronze-colored SUV with medium-tinted windows and black rims.
The vehicle’s rear license plate appeared to be covered with a plastic bag, according to the sheriff’s office.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with video footage of the vehicle is asked to
contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Spurs fans flock downtown to celebrate win ▶ 0:29 Spurs fans flock downtown to celebrate win Spurs fans reveal their game day superstitions ▶ 1:06 Spurs fans reveal their game day superstitions Spurs watch parties for Game 6 ▶ 1:13 Spurs watch parties for Game 6 This Spurs Fan Honked So Hard He Broke His Car Horn ▶ 1:05 This Spurs Fan Honked So Hard He Broke His Car Horn Alamo Heights family released from ICE detention facility in Dilley ▶ 1:07 Alamo Heights family released from ICE detention facility in Dilley You applied for a texas education freedom account—Now what? ▶ 1:21 You applied for a texas education freedom account—Now what? Bombshell allegations against the son of a Norteño legend. ▶ 0:47 Bombshell allegations against the son of a Norteño legend. New City Department Finds Major Gaps in Homeless Services ▶ 0:47 New City Department Finds Major Gaps in Homeless Services Family identifies migrant found dead in Bexar County ▶ 1:55 Family identifies migrant found dead in Bexar County The Cost of Living in SA Is Changing — Here's What You Need to Know ▶ 1:18 The Cost of Living in SA Is Changing — Here's What You Need to Know The tiny shop putting the South Side on the map ▶ 1:03 The tiny shop putting the South Side on the map Spurs fans go honking down Commerce after R2G5 ▶ 0:41 Spurs fans go honking down Commerce after R2G5 Countdown to Spurs v. Timberwolves Game 5 ▶ 0:36 Countdown to Spurs v. Timberwolves Game 5 Check out these texas-sized homemade spurs barbeque pits ▶ 1:08 Check out these texas-sized homemade spurs barbeque pits These Women-Owned Businesses Are Riding the Spurs Wave ▶ 0:30 These Women-Owned Businesses Are Riding the Spurs Wave She walked away from addiction — now she's helping other moms do the same ▶ 0:33 She walked away from addiction — now she's helping other moms do the same A meme, a cease & desist, and court records you need to see ▶ 1:50 A meme, a cease & desist, and court records you need to see Spurs Celebrations too much? ▶ 0:47 Spurs Celebrations too much? One mom's raw truth about postpartum anxiety no one talks about ▶ 0:40 One mom's raw truth about postpartum anxiety no one talks about SA's Playoff Run Is a Lifeline for These Local Vendors ▶ 1:46 SA's Playoff Run Is a Lifeline for These Local Vendors San Antonio is offering FREE help with your property taxes — but you have to act fast ▶ 0:33 San Antonio is offering FREE help with your property taxes — but you have to act fast No Arrest. No Answers. A Family Is Waiting. ▶ 1:25 No Arrest. No Answers. A Family Is Waiting. Two Boys Murdered. Two Moms Still Waiting for Answers. ▶ 1:31 Two Boys Murdered. Two Moms Still Waiting for Answers. Spurs fans are ALL IN — and they're confident tonight's a must-win ▶ 0:40 Spurs fans are ALL IN — and they're confident tonight's a must-win Spurs fans show their spirit through nail art ▶ 2:33 Spurs fans show their spirit through nail art Previous photo Next photo