Deputies searching for 2 men impersonating officers who forced their way into Southeast Side home

Images captured of alleged attempted burglary suspects leaving in a copper or bronze colored SUV on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men who claimed to be law enforcement officers forced their way into a Southeast Side home Saturday evening, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The break-in was reported at approximately 6 p.m. in the 8400 block of Aloe Vera Trace. A female resident told deputies that two unidentified males broke a rear window to gain entry into her home.

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The suspects identified themselves as law enforcement, but BCSO said they have no affiliation with any “legitimate” law enforcement agency.

BCSO said the suspects were last seen leaving the area in what is believed to be a copper or bronze-colored SUV with medium-tinted windows and black rims.

The vehicle’s rear license plate appeared to be covered with a plastic bag, according to the sheriff’s office.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with video footage of the vehicle is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

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