Some members of San Antonio’s Iranian community support war, want current leadership removed

SAN ANTONIO – Since the Feb. 28 U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, San Antonians have been divided on whether they support or oppose the war.

Some of San Antonio’s Iranian community support the war, however, and staged a demonstration Saturday.

“We want for President Trump to finish the job and change the regime,” Yasmin Azimi said.

Azimi is from Iran, but lives here in San Antonio. Her and many of the fellow supporters at Saturday’s rally have family living in Iran.

Demonstrators chanted and displayed pictures of those who they said were among the thousands massacred in Iran.

One protester told KSAT that her brother-in-law was among those killed.

“He was coming back from home,” she said. “Just {as} the regime people start to shoot people, and they {shot} him in the back of the head.”

“Please let us free our country,” the group shouted, “stand with us.”

In the midst of the fighting overseas and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, fatigue has set in for many Americans as the price of consumer goods has increased, especially gas.

It is one reason why many are calling on President Donald Trump to end the war.

Azimi asked Americans to have empathy for the people in Iran and to give it a little more patience.

“Please think about humans’ rights before anything else,” Azimi said.“I know it may be a long (time) with the gas prices being high, but please be patient with us. And please help us to free our country.”

Neptune Blackburn also asked for understanding.

“People are being punished for simple, basic human rights,” Blackburn said. “We are protesting over here, trying to make sure that Iranian people have a voice.”

She said they do not want executions to be normalized, just for speaking and asking for what you believe you should have.

Several attendees of Saturday’s protest said they are hoping the Islamic Republic in Iran will be removed from power as a result of the war.

But over the past couple of months, many here in San Antonio have protested the war and expressed that they do not support this war and want the conflict to end.

In April, an anti-war protest held in front of city hall saw a large crowd of demonstrators, and American veteran Tom Wetzler was one of them.

“I think it’s important for us to raise our voices against an illegal and immoral war,” Wetzler said.

Azimi said she and her fellow protesters must also raise their voice for those in Iran who cannot, in order to stop the executions and to bring freedom to Iran.

“We are the only one that we can be their voice in United States and all over the globe,” Azimi said.

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