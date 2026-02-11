Skip to main content
Local News

16-year-old Stevens HS football player dies after passing out during athletic practice, district says

A district spokesperson says it’s unclear what led to the student’s death

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

FILE - Stevens High School (Google Maps)

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old Stevens High School football player died early Wednesday after passing out during an offseason athletic practice, according to a Northside Independent School District spokesperson.

The student was assessed by athletic trainers and hospitalized after passing out Tuesday. He died at the hospital shortly after midnight Wednesday, the spokesperson said, and an investigation is underway.

The student’s coach accompanied him to the hospital and stayed with him throughout the evening, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said it’s unclear what led to the student’s death, and the student’s records showed no known medical conditions.

In a letter to the school community, Principal Ryan Purtell said the school is “fully dedicated to providing the necessary emotional support and resources for our students, staff, and families during this time of mourning.”

Purtell also said counselors and support staff are on-site to help students.

Read Purtell’s full letter below:

Falcon Family,

It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that I write to share that our school community has experienced loss within our student body. We recognize that news of this magnitude impacts every individual differently, and we are fully dedicated to providing the necessary emotional support and resources for our students, staff, and families during this time of mourning.

While classroom instruction will continue to provide a sense of stability and routine, we anticipate that the coming days will be challenging as we process this loss together. For many of our students, this may be their first experience with death, and they may look to the adults in their lives for guidance on how to navigate their emotions.

Grief manifests in many ways, and it is common for individuals to experience a variety of emotional and physical responses. You may notice your child exhibiting:

Please know that our counselors and support staff are on-site and ready to help navigate these complex feelings. We are committed to supporting your family through this journey, and we encourage you to reach out if your child needs extra care.

Sincerely,

Ryan Purtell

Principal

