16-year-old Stevens HS football player dies after passing out during athletic practice, district says

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old Stevens High School football player died early Wednesday after passing out during an offseason athletic practice, according to a Northside Independent School District spokesperson.

The student was assessed by athletic trainers and hospitalized after passing out Tuesday. He died at the hospital shortly after midnight Wednesday, the spokesperson said, and an investigation is underway.

The student’s coach accompanied him to the hospital and stayed with him throughout the evening, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said it’s unclear what led to the student’s death, and the student’s records showed no known medical conditions.

In a letter to the school community, Principal Ryan Purtell said the school is “fully dedicated to providing the necessary emotional support and resources for our students, staff, and families during this time of mourning.”

Purtell also said counselors and support staff are on-site to help students.

Read Purtell’s full letter below: