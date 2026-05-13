Tejano Conjunto Festival to pay tribute to Flaco Jiménez’s legacy this weekend

FILE - Flaco Jimenez performs during the Americana Music Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Cultural Arts Center plans to celebrate the career of conjunto music legend Leonardo “Flaco” Jiménez at a music festival on Sunday, nearly a year after his death.

The Tejano Conjunto Festival, described on its website as the longest-running conjunto festival in the United States, announced that its 44th annual event takes place from May 14-17.

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Thursday’s event will be held at the Royal Palace Ballroom, located at 3506 SW Military Drive, and is free for seniors, according to the website.

Friday through Sunday events are held at Rosedale Park and feature over 30 bands, including local high school conjunto performances.

Sunday night ends off with a tribute to Jiménez starting at 8 p.m. Fans can expect performances from Los Texmaniacs, Flaco’s brother Santiago Jiménez Jr., and international guests representing Mexico, Spain, Japan and the Netherlands, a festival spokesperson said.

Jiménez was a Tejano music pioneer who was known as an accordionist for the Texas Tornados, Los Texmaniacs, Los Super Seven and Sir Douglas Quintet.

Flaco Jimenez performs at the Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on March 30, 1989. (photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns) (1989 Frans Schellekens)

He died on July 31 at the age of 86. Jiménez’s accordion solos are remembered through the “San Antonio National Anthem” — "(Hey Baby) Que Paso“.

“I think this is one of the best and most diverse, nationally and internationally, musical line-ups we’ve had at the TCF in a long time. I’m excited,” said festival founder Juan Tejeda in a news release. “No other tribute to Flaco has brought together as many international artists to honor him.”

Day pass wristbands for the festival range from $15 to $25 for Friday through Sunday.

A whole weekend wristband pass costs $50, and an additional $10 for a replacement.

The Tejano Conjunto Festival is the longest-running conjunto festival in the country, according to its website.

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