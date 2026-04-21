Karol G announces world tour, plans Alamodome return in September

Karol G arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SAN ANTONIO – A Coachella-headlining global popstar announced a worldwide tour with plans to return to the Alamo City later this year.

Karol G revealed her “Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour” tour and will take the Alamodome on Sept. 2, 2026, Live Nation said in a news release.

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Her San Antonio show will be one of four in the Lone Star State. Four days after her Alamodome show, Karol G will head to the open-air Sun Bowl on Sept. 6 in El Paso.

She will wrap up the September leg of the tour with a show at Reliant Stadium in Houston (Sept. 27) and end October at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Oct. 15).

During her most recent Alamodome show in 2023, Karol G paid tribute to legendary Tejano singer Selena.

>>Read also: Karol G pays homage to Selena at Alamodome concert

Early access tickets are available via presale on April 27. Fans must sign up before 10 a.m. on April 24 to be eligible to purchase tickets for the show.

General ticket sales open to the public have yet to be announced and will vary based off market, according to Live Nation.

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