Karol G pays homage to Selena at Alamodome concert

FILE - Colombian singer Karol G performs during the opening ceremony of the Copa America, prior to a Group A soccer match between Brazil and Bolivia at the Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 14, 2019. Karol G., who is nominated for four Latin Grammy Awards, will also perform at the awards show on Nov. 19. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

SAN ANTONIO – While in the Alamo City on Thursday, Karol G paid tribute to Tejano legend and Texas icon Selena Quintanilla with two covers, including “Como La Flor” and “Si Una Vez.”

Karol G performed at the Alamodome as part of her “Mañana Será Bonito” Tour.

Fans took to social media, sharing videos and detailing the beautiful covers.

Before performing her cover of “Como La Flor,” Karol G dedicated the song to the Tejano singer’s family, reminding them and her fans that Selena lives on within us to this day.

Fans on X (Formerly known as Twitter) could barely contain their emotions and excitement.

Karol G covers Selena at her SATX show! 💜🌹✨ Shaky camera, fanboy screaming but wowowow. What a great thing to do for #sanantonio ! pic.twitter.com/BkTZr14bjO — Ian!🚀✨ (@Genki_Rocket) September 1, 2023

Karol G surprised us with a whole Selena tribute tonight at her concert here in San Antonio 🥹💜 The entire stadium singing along to Selena at the top of their lungs. She may be gone, but she is not forgotten 🌹 Selena’s legacy lives on 28 years later 💜 — alex🧜🏼‍♀️ (@imGypsea) September 1, 2023

The tribute comes days after Karol G paid homage to the legend in her latest music video, “Mi Ex Tenia Razon.” In the video, she wore a Selena Quintanilla shirt and used a cumbia mix similar to the singer’s 90s hits.

While at the concert, Karol G even told fans that she drew inspiration from Selena to create the song.