83º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Karol G pays homage to Selena at Alamodome concert

The Columbian singer reminded Quintanilla’s family and fans that her legacy lives on

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Karol G, Selena Quintanilla, San Antonio
FILE - Colombian singer Karol G performs during the opening ceremony of the Copa America, prior to a Group A soccer match between Brazil and Bolivia at the Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 14, 2019. Karol G., who is nominated for four Latin Grammy Awards, will also perform at the awards show on Nov. 19. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File) (Andre Penner, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – While in the Alamo City on Thursday, Karol G paid tribute to Tejano legend and Texas icon Selena Quintanilla with two covers, including “Como La Flor” and “Si Una Vez.”

Karol G performed at the Alamodome as part of her “Mañana Será Bonito” Tour.

Fans took to social media, sharing videos and detailing the beautiful covers.

Before performing her cover of “Como La Flor,” Karol G dedicated the song to the Tejano singer’s family, reminding them and her fans that Selena lives on within us to this day.

@melissardgzz Special show for San Antonio. Como La Flor x @Karol G 🌹 #paratii #selenaquintanilla #bichotaszn #sanantonio #KarolG ♬ original sound - ❀ Mel ❀

Fans on X (Formerly known as Twitter) could barely contain their emotions and excitement.

The tribute comes days after Karol G paid homage to the legend in her latest music video, “Mi Ex Tenia Razon.” In the video, she wore a Selena Quintanilla shirt and used a cumbia mix similar to the singer’s 90s hits.

While at the concert, Karol G even told fans that she drew inspiration from Selena to create the song.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email