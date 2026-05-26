Nearly 400 San Antonio boys in need of male adult mentors, Big Brothers Big Sisters South Texas says

SAN ANTONIO – For many young people, one consistent adult can change the course of their life, according to the nationwide mentorship program Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS).

That is the message BBBS pushes amid a mentorship deficit, according to organization leaders. Hundreds of children across San Antonio are still waiting to be matched with a mentor — especially boys hoping for a positive male role model.

Nearly 400 boys in San Antonio are waiting for a “Big” — an adult mentor— and the greatest need is for Black and Latino men willing to step into mentorship roles, BBBS South Texas said.

More than 1,000 trained mentors are matched with “Littles” across San Antonio, and the average community-based mentoring relationship lasts more than 33 months, according to BBBS South Texas. Some matches have lasted more than a decade.

Fifteen-year-old Shilou Mack’s mentorship became life-changing when he was matched with Gable Crowder four years ago, in the seventh grade.

“Being able to look up to him as a leader, and showing me what he does, made me want to start doing what he does,” Mack said. “It pushes me greater than I already am.”

Crowder, who serves as director of community engagement for BBBS South Texas, said their relationship began through a workplace mentoring program at Jackson Middle School.

Since then, the two have bonded over basketball, music, community events and competitive games of Uno.

“He’s been a consistent role model, a listening ear, and a friend,” Crowder said.

Mack said the relationship helped him grow from a shy middle school student into a more confident teenager.

“I learned character, Mack said. ”I learned how to be more of a man.”

He said having another trusted adult in his life made a major difference.

“It’s been fun just to know someone can come scoop me up and we can go have fun,” Mack said. “It’s like an extra person to talk to.”

Mentorship is not about having all the answers, according to Crowder; it is about simply being present.

“I remember when I was his age, and I wish I would have had a ‘me’ navigating through middle school, especially high school,” Crowder said.

Crowder, a military veteran who has mentored youth for more than two decades, said many families in the program are led by single parents who are specifically seeking male role models for their sons.

“The majority of the families we have are single-parent homes, and they need men, especially men of color,” Crowder said. “The impact that it has is needed, and it’s a must.”

The organization’s latest report shows mentorship can significantly improve long-term outcomes for children and teenagers:

“Littles” reported an 88% increase in confidence

81% showed a more positive mindset towards academics

The mentored youth experience saw a 20% reduction in depressive symptoms

Youth with mentors showed a 16% increase in emotional regulation

Youth in mentoring programs are 46% less likely to use drugs or alcohol, skip school or become involved in violence or crime

An economic study from BBBS found “Littles” are 20% more likely to enroll in college and earn higher incomes later in life.

The growing need for mentorship comes amid worsening mental health challenges among young people nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Forty percent of youths report feeling persistently sad or hopeless.

The U.S. Surgeon General has also declared loneliness a public health crisis among young people.

BBBS South Texas said mentorship helps address those challenges by giving children stable, caring relationships and a stronger sense of belonging.

“Youth mentoring relationships can fundamentally change the trajectory of a young person’s life,” the organization stated in its report.

The greatest need for male mentors is on the East and South sides of San Antonio, according to Crowder. Many children face challenges connected to poverty, mental health struggles, and a lack of access to support systems.

Mentorship can help bridge those gaps, Crowder said.

“If you have graduated from high school and you’ve got a story, you can be a ‘Big,” Crowder said. “The only thing you have to do is show up. Being there is what’s important.”

For Mack, that consistency is what mattered most.

“When I talked to Gable (Crowder), I felt like I had more confidence,” Mack said. “It made me feel better inside and on the outside.”

BBBS South Texas encourages adults interested in mentoring to apply online through the organization’s website.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and either enrolled in college, serving in the military or employed.

Crowder said mentorship does not require perfection, only commitment.

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