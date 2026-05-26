Drivers should expect delays on Hwy 281 near Thousand Oaks

Traffic delay near U.S Highway 281 and Thousand Oaks

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 281 on Monday should expect traffic delays.

Authorities are responding to an incident near Thousand Oaks and U.S. Highway 281.

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Only one lane is currently open, according to a Texas Department of Transportation camera near U.S. Highway 281 at Donella Drive.

Drivers should seek alternative routes, if possible.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio’s police and fire departments for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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