Drivers should expect delays on Hwy 281 near Thousand Oaks Authorities are responding to an incident that have closed some southbound lanes on Hwy 281 Traffic delay near U.S Highway 281 and Thousand Oaks (TxDOT) SAN ANTONIO – Drivers traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 281 on Monday should expect traffic delays.
Authorities are responding to an incident near Thousand Oaks and U.S. Highway 281.
Only one lane is currently open, according to a Texas Department of Transportation camera near U.S. Highway 281 at Donella Drive.
Drivers should seek alternative routes, if possible.
KSAT has reached out to San Antonio’s police and fire departments for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Stories from today:
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About the Authors Samuel Rocha IV headshot
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
Ken Huizar headshot
Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.
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