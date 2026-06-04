Former Spur Danny Green talks NBA Finals, expresses gratitude for the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO – After the San Antonio Spurs lost to the New York Knicks 105-95 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, KSAT caught up with a familiar face ahead of Game 2.

Danny Green, a former Spur-turned-ESPN analyst, said returning to the city where he spent most of his career brought back a lot of great memories.

“Being in the building for the game yesterday (Wednesday), it felt like I didn’t need a credential, which says a lot for the ‘White House of the NBA,” Green told KSAT on Thursday.

Green wore the Silver and Black from 2010-2018. In all, Green has been an NBA champion three times: San Antonio (2014), Toronto (2019) and Los Angeles (2020) during his 15-year NBA career.

“In the building, people showed me so much a lot of love and energy, but also being able to spend time here again is such a blessing,” Green said.

While back in town, Green has made his ESPN colleagues aware of he what believes are the best food spots in San Antonio. One of those recommendations was Mi Tierra Cafe, located in Market Square.

As for the series, Green said the Spurs played well in Game 1 Wednesday night, but he suggested they bring more tenacity and improving their shooting.

“I like that they are confident, and they been through a lot with OKC,” Green said. “They gotta bounce back, but they got to bring some tenacity. Bring some nasty — and a sense of urgency.”

In addition to his analyst role with ESPN, Green also has a podcast he co-hosts called “Inside the Green Room” with ESPN Radio and MSG Networks host Harrison Sanford.

Green said his transition from professional athlete to an on-air personality was seamless, crediting former NBA player Rick Fox and legendary ESPN Sportscenter anchor Stuart Scott as key influences.

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