Spurs enter NBA Finals while sports bets boom in revenue, despite remaining illegal in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Sports betting may sound like something only a handful of die-hard fans participate in on the side, but the money involved across the nation tells a significant story.

Americans wagered more than $160 billion in 2025, according to ESPN. In all legal measures, the sports betting industry brought in $16.9 billion in revenue.

The national boom collided with a very different reality in Texas. Betting on the outcome of sports games remain illegal in the Lone Star State despite legislative efforts to legalize the practice.

With the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, fans said betting chatter focused around player performances since that is one of the only wagers allowed in the state.

Although traditional sports betting on winners or losers are not allowed in Texas, some Texans are turning to legal alternatives focused on player statistics.

One of the most recognizable is Prize Picks, an app available in Texas for people 18 and older.

Instead of wagering on the final score, users make “pick” style projections on player statistics, including points scored, assists or rebounds.

“I put more on Victor Wembanyama and Castle… more than 25 points,” one fan said.

Betting on the outcome of a game can be penalized with a Class C misdemeanor, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Even with the restrictions, some self-described tried and true gamblers said they still look for ways to put money behind their predictions.

“I still make a fair bet,” one fan said. “I still make money off of what I do.”

Others said they don’t mind the current law and worry the legalization of sports betting could affect fairness.

“I want it illegal because I want the officials to be fair,” one person told KSAT.

During a recent legislative session, House Rep. Sam Harless and Sen. Juan ‘Chuy’ Hinojosa introduced House Joint Resolution 134 “proposing a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to legalize wagering in this state on certain sporting events.”

Any new push to legalize sports betting in Texas would have to go through the next legislative session next year in January. Lawmakers would have to file a bill in November.

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