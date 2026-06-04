San Antonio Spurs, NBA to unveil renovated spaces at Denver Heights Community Center

SAN ANTONIO – The NBA, the San Antonio Spurs and Emirates are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to officially unveil refurbished spaces at the Denver Heights Community Center.

As a part of its NBA Cares Finals Legacy Project presented by Emirates, the community center’s revamped gym, multipurpose room and “upgraded gaming equipment for youth and families” will be on display for use for the first time.

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KSAT plans to livestream the Thursday afternoon ribbon-cutting at approximately 2:15 p.m. in this article. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Among the attendees for the ceremony will be:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum

Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford

Spurs players Harrison Barnes, Lindy Waters III, Mason Plumlee, Bismack Biyombo and David Jones Garcia

According to a league news release, youth participants will take part in a Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA clinic, as well as interactive technology and gaming activities throughout the renovated spaces at the community center.

Additionally, the NBA Foundation and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation are contributing a $50,000 grant to the San Antonio Parks Foundation to support future efforts at the community center.

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