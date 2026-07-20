Some Amazon packages may be delayed after woman stole delivery truck in San Antonio, deputies say

FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A woman allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck in Bexar County and drove it to Atascosa County before she was later taken into custody, the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday through a news release on social media.

The sheriff’s office said a woman, who has not been identified, stole the vehicle in San Antonio.

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The woman drove the Amazon truck with packages inside to northern Atascosa County where the drive would come to an erupt end, according to the news release.

Deputies found the Amazon truck in deep sand with the woman inside. The news release said she locked herself inside and refused to come out.

Eventually, Atascosa deputies would arrest the woman and charge her with with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.

“We’d like to apologize in advance if your delivery is running a little behind,” the Atascosa County Sheriff’s office said in the news release. “Apparently, ‘same-day delivery’ doesn’t include detours into the sand or an unexpected stop with the sheriff’s office.”

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