Teenager hospitalized after crashing dirt bike into VIA bus on East Side, SAFD says

A teenager crashed a dirt bike into a VIA bus Sunday on the East Side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager crashed a dirt bike into a VIA bus Sunday on the East Side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The teen was driving a red dirt bike in the afternoon near the intersection of Porter Street and South Palmetto Street, SAFD said.

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The teen crashed into the side of a VIA bus, according to SAFD. They were taken to a local hospital.

The condition of the teen is unclear.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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