Teenager hospitalized after crashing dirt bike into VIA bus on East Side, SAFD says
The crash happened near the intersection of Porter Street and South Palmetto Street, SAFD said
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager crashed a dirt bike into a VIA bus Sunday on the East Side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.
The teen was driving a red dirt bike in the afternoon near the intersection of Porter Street and South Palmetto Street, SAFD said.
The teen crashed into the side of a VIA bus, according to SAFD. They were taken to a local hospital.
The condition of the teen is unclear.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
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Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
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