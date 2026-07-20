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WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Teenager hospitalized after crashing dirt bike into VIA bus on East Side, SAFD says

The crash happened near the intersection of Porter Street and South Palmetto Street, SAFD said

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

A teenager crashed a dirt bike into a VIA bus Sunday on the East Side, the San Antonio Fire Department said. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager crashed a dirt bike into a VIA bus Sunday on the East Side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The teen was driving a red dirt bike in the afternoon near the intersection of Porter Street and South Palmetto Street, SAFD said.

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The teen crashed into the side of a VIA bus, according to SAFD. They were taken to a local hospital.

The condition of the teen is unclear.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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