Tubers reported missing on Frio River found safe; Officials warn river still dangerous

CONCAN, Texas – Tubers reported missing on the Frio River on Saturday have been found safe, according to the Concan Volunteer Fire Department.

Concan Fire & EMS and partner agencies were searching for individuals who went tubing and did not return, the agency said in a Facebook post.

Recommended Videos

Officials are urging the public to stay off the river, warning that conditions remain extremely dangerous.

On Saturday, officials said the river was flowing at around 1,900 cubic feet per second, making it unsafe for any recreational activity.

“The river is NOT ready for tubing at this time,” Concan Fire & EMS said. “The current remains extremely fast and dangerous.”

Officials asked residents and visitors to avoid the river and refrain from creating additional emergencies while operations are underway.

Read also: