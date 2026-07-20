Stretch of I-35 near O’Connor Road is most crash-prone portion of highway in SA, data shows

SAN ANTONIO – The stretch of Interstate 35 near O’Connor Road has more crashes than any other portion of the highway in San Antonio, according to Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crash data from 2025.

KSAT found the data after San Antonio police said a distracted driver died on June 8 following a rear-end collision with an 18-wheeler that had stopped in traffic along that part of the highway.

Hundreds of viewers commented on KSAT’s social media following the crash coverage, with construction and speeding emerging as the top concerns.

One Instagram user described the construction zone as dangerous and said they avoid the area whenever possible.

A crash map shows 154 crashes were reported near O’Connor Road in 2025 — the highest concentration along the entire highway. I-35 near Judson Road follows closely, with 138 crashes reported in the same period.

TxDOT crash data map. (Copyright 2026 by TxDOT - All rights reserved.)

When asked about safety concerns, TxDOT officials responded in part:

“Safety is TxDOT’s top priority, and we urge drivers to slow down and stay alert in construction zones. I-35 is one of the most traveled corridors in the state and currently includes active work zones that require motorists to pay close attention.”

Officials added that the project team routinely inspects the corridor for potential safety improvements. TxDOT also said the I-35 Northeast Expansion Program continues to progress, and the agency appreciates the public’s patience as work to improve safety and mobility moves forward.

The anticipated completion date for the Central project is late 2027. The South Phase 1 project completion date is targeted for late 2028, according to TxDOT. There are still three other phases of the project that are under design.

You can read more about the I-35 NEX Program online.